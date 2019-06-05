Michigan State Police announced the arrest of a Flint man following an investigation involving child sexually abusive materials.
Jamie Eric Modders, 45, of Flint, was arrested for child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive materials, and using a computer to commit a crime.
Modders was arrested following an investigation where digital evidence was seized from his home.
Officials said the investigation began when they found out that Modders was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.
Following a forensic examination of digital evidence, officials said Modders was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Modders was arraigned in 67th District Court on Tuesday, June 4.
MSP’s Computer Crime Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org.
If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
