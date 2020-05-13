A 30-year-old Flint man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a 33-year-old man in March.
Edvin Mitchner, 30, was arrested on May 11 for the murder of a 33-year-old man that happened on March 14 in Flint Township.
Officers from the Flint Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Southgate Drive for a shooting about 12:30 a.m. on March 14.
Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot inside the home. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators believed an intruder had forced entry into the home. Upon returning home, the victim confronted the suspect and a struggle ensued resulting in the victim being shot, police said.
On May 11, the Flint Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive team arrested Mitchner for the crime.
He has since been charged with felony murder, three counts of felony firearm, first-degree home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving and concealing stolen property of more than $200 but less than $1,000, and larceny of more than $200 but less than $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.