A Flint man has been arrested for possession of hydrocodone.
A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle on southbound I-75 near mile marker 236 in Higgins Township about 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The vehicle was stopped for speeding, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was acting suspicious as the trooper questioned him during the stop, police said.
The vehicle was searched and police seized hydrocodone pills, police said.
The driver, 28-year-old Timothy McGarvey, of Flint, was arrested.
He has been charged with one count of possession of analogues.
