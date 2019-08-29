A man was arrested Thursday in connection to bank robbery earlier this month.
Ronald Morgan was arrested at his home in Flint Friday morning after Clio Police officers searched his home.
The PNC in Clio was robbed on August 12 and several CrimeStoppers tips lead to Morgan’s arrest.
Morgan was arraigned Friday in the Federal Court in Flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.