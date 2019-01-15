An attempted home invasion Tuesday morning ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old Flint man.
Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Hart Street in Attica just before 8:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing pounding noises.
Neighbors were watching the home while the owner was away and called police after seeing a man in a hooded sweatshirt walking around the outside.
The man ran into a wooded area behind the home when deputies arrived and was found “low crawling” on the ground a short time later.
He was arrested on suspicion of home invasion and is lodged in Lapeer County Jail while the prosecutor considers formal charges.
The man’s name was not released pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.