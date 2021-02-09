A Flint man was arrested in connection to nine different armed robberies at pharmacies around Oakland and Genesee counties.
Marcel Marquaveon Hinkle, 27 from Flint, was arrested on Feb. 4 for armed robberies between Jan. 19 and Jan. 31.
Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Hinkle wore the same outfit in many of the robberies and surveillance video at many sites caught his vehicle driving away from the scene.
“I am extremely proud of the team effort of all the agencies involved to bring this clearly dangerous serial armed robber to justice,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “Hopefully, this time, he will stay behind bars and not threaten the public again.”
The FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force arrested Hinkle. At the time of the robberies he was on parole after being released from the Michigan Department of Corrections on Nov. 4, 2020.
Saturday, Hinkle was arraigned in Oakland County Court on counts of armed robbery, one count of unarmed robbery and one count of felony firearms second offense. More charges are expected later this week. He was denied bond.
Hinkle will be back in court on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.
