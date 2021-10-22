A Flint man caught on camera beating his dog with a broom is now facing charges.
The incident happened on Oct. 11. Lovell Farmer, a 38-year-old man from Flint, claims he was trying to train his dog that had run away to a neighbor’s home down the road.
However, surveillance video shows Farmer beating the dog with a broom.
“You are not going to get away with beating and abusing or taking advantage of vulnerable people or animals in this county,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll have more information on the charges Farmer is facing.
