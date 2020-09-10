Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Financial Services announced on Sept. 10 multiple felony charges against a man for selling fraudulent automobile insurance certificates to his clients.
Dillen Leonard, a 24-year-old Flint man, is charged with four counts of selling counterfeit insurance certificates and one county of using a computer to commit a crime.
According to the Nessel, selling counterfeit insurance certificates is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
Using a computer to commit a crime is also a felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
Leonard allegedly sold or offered customers fraudulent certificates of insurance that appeared to be legitimate and knew that his clients were presenting the documents to the Secretary of State as insurance in order to apply for or renew their vehicle registrations.
During July 2016, he reportedly sold at least 29 certificates.
“The professionals at the Department of Insurance and Financial Services share my concern for protecting Michiganders from fraudulent activities, and I’m grateful for the partnership between our two offices,” Nessel said. “There are plenty of bad actors who will try to take advantage of unsuspecting victims, and my office will remain actively engaged in our duties to safeguard against those activities and prosecute those who break our laws.”
He was arraigned on the charges on Sept. 9 in Genesee County’s 67th District Court.
Leonard is scheduled for a probably cause conference at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.
“Selling and using fraudulent insurance certificates is a felony, and DIFS and the Attorney General will continue to pursue these investigations to protect Michigan consumers,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “There is no better time for Michiganders who risked driving without insurance to get coverage. Michigan’s new auto insurance law provides new, lower cost coverage options, and, for a limited time, insurers cannot penalize drivers for having been uninsured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.