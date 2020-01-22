Flint Police responded to an alleged armed robbery on the 3600 block of Corunna Road on Jan. 17.
According to police, the victim said that a subject approached him with a gun and demanded money. The victim complied and then called police while following the subject.
Flint Police caught up with the suspect near Van Slyke and Hemphill and arrested him.
Quinton Nelson, 35, has been charged and arraigned for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Flint Police Department.
Flint Police cautions the public from following or approaching subjects who may be dangerous.
