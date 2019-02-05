A Flint man has been charged with 11 felony counts related to dog fighting.
Landen James, 31, has been charged with five counts of animal fighting, four counts of possessing dog fighting equipment, one count of animal torture, and one count of cruelty to between four and 10 animals.
The dog fighting activity was discovered by police when they went to a residence on Ruth Street in Flint to serve subpoenas for an upcoming homicide trial, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
James will be arraigned in the 67th District Court,
