A Flint man has been charged with two felonies related to false threats he allegedly made during the Genesee County Expungement Fair on June 2.
Ceasar Brown, 25, has been charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
“A call came in to 911. You better have all the police at the Genesee County Jailhouse. There's going to be a bomb threat at 4:00 pm. Saginaw St., Genesee County Jail. This call came in at 2:26 pm," said Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff.
The expungement fair was being held on the front lawn and parking lot of the jail during that time. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, the attorney general, the secretary of state and several other prominent officials and community leaders were in attendance.
“I didn't want to downplay it, by a simple bomb threat. This was more because of the activities going on here because of the dignitaries present and because this is a jail complex. So, based on all that I made the decision to charge him with the 20-year felony," said David Leyton, Genesee County Prosecutor.
Leyton said Brown had a separate charge against him for unarmed robbery and made the call because he didn't want to turn himself in.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI, and Brown was identified as the caller of the threat and arrested.
Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in the 67th district court. A probable cause conference and preliminary examination will be scheduled.
