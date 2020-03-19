A Flint man is facing an open murder charge after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with on March 16.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, 51-year-old Carmen Ballard allegedly killed his girlfriend at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Road.
The woman was found by police lying in the bathtub unconscious, according to Leyton.
Syringes were also found at the scene.
