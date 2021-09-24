A jury convicted a man from Flint in the shooting death of a driver that happened five years ago.
After a three-week trial in Genesee County Circuit Court, 22-year-old Antrone Tywone Wilson was convicted on all counts including first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. He’ll be sentenced on Oct. 14.
Police found Antonine Murphy Jr., 25, shot to death inside a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 5000 block of Dupont Street, according to testimony at the trial.
Wilson and three other individuals were inside a parked car in a driveway when Murphy was driving in his vehicle in their direction.
As Murphy and his two passengers got close, Wilson and one of his passengers, Rashad Green, got out of their vehicle with guns and opened fire on Murphy’s vehicle, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Murphy was struck in his forehead and back. Testimony at the trial showed Murphy died from the shots that were fired from Wilson’s firearm. Murphy’s car then went over the curb and crashed into a house.
In August, Green pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder and will be sentenced on Sept. 27. A third passenger in Wilson’s car pleaded guilty in March to accessory after the fact. A fourth passenger is serving a life sentence for an unrelated murder.
“This was an absolutely senseless tragedy that didn’t need to happen,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “It never ceases to amaze me in these types of cases, which we have too many of in our community, how young people can have such a basic and total disregard for the lives of others.”
Prosecutor Leyton said Murphy and Wilson may have had a slight connection, but it doesn’t appear the two knew each other nor had any disputes that would explain the shooting.
“When you point a gun at someone and shoot them dead, it’s not a game. These are real people with friends and family and others who care about them and you can’t simply hit the reset button and bring them back to life,” he said. “While nothing can undo the tragic loss of life in this case, I hope that this conviction can bring some small sense of closure to the family and friends of Antoinne Murphy as they continue to grieve over the loss of their loved one.”
Prosecutor Leyton credited his staff, including Assistant Prosecutors Alena Clark and Khary Hanoble, as well as officers with the Major Cases Unit of Michigan State Police and Flint Police Department for bringing this case to trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.