A Flint man was convicted in the deadly bus stop shooting at MTA in Flint in 2017.
It happened about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Police responded to the Mass Transportation Authority Center at Harrison and Second Street and found Clevis Lee Bassett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Bassett, 31, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Eric Paul Wilson, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder, discharging a firearm inside a building causing death, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.
Wilson and Bassett had gotten into a verbal altercation prior to the shooting, according to testimony at the trial.
Wilson pulled his gun and shot at Bassett four times, but Bassett was struck three times, Leyton said.
"This was a tragic incident in a public facility with other bus service patrons around," Leyton said. "Whenever guns are used, it puts other bystanders at risk of injury or death and we cannot stand for that. I am pleased with the jury's verdict in this case."
Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12.
