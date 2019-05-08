A Flint man accused of a home invasion last year will spend the next 30 years behind bars.
Cortez Deonte Scales, 31, was charged and convicted of 12 felony counts related to the April 2017 incident on Agree Avenue near Western and Richfield Roads in Flint.
The incident began when co-defendant Gernell Taylor knocked on the door of the victim’s home and after the door was opened, he went in and pulled a gun on the four adults present ordering them to the ground, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.
There were also two infants in the home at the time. Soon after, co-defendant Scottie Nash entered the home and he and Taylor began ransacking the home for anything of value, the prosecutor's office said.
A third co-defendant, Devon Thomas, then entered the home and began assisting the other two, the prosecutor's office said.
All four adults were pistol-whipped, and one was beaten to a point of unconsciousness. Once Scales entered the home all four left the home together, the prosecutor's office said.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict on May 8 in a trial against Scales. After four days of trial, the jury convicted him of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily hard, two counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm - second offense.
Three other co-defendants previously pleaded guilty.
“Cortez Scales has been a crime driver in our community for many years with past convictions including drugs, assaults, animal fighting, and theft,” Leyton said. “With today’s conviction, we will be able to take him off the streets and put him behind bars where he cannot terrorize and cause mayhem any longer.”
According to officials, since Scales is a habitual offender, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and an additional and consecutive five years for the second offense felony firearm convictions when he is sentenced in June.
