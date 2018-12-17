A jury has convicted a Flint man of armed robbery in an incident from 2017.
Witness testimony had Keith Bernard Jones, 36, entering the Sunoco Gas station on Miller Road and demanding money from the clerk, and threatening to shoot her.
Despite that no gun was ever recovered, his inference that he had a weapon was the basis for the armed robbery charge.
“I am very pleased with the jury’s verdict and that we were able to hold his person accountable for their very serious and threatening actions,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Leyton credited his staff and police for investigating the case.
Jones will be sentenced January 29th.
