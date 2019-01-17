A jury convicted a 22-year-old Flint man of first-degree murder in a 2016 shooting death.
Montario Marquise Taylor was convicted of shooting and killing 46-year-old Montel Wright on Oct. 24, 2016.
Three witnesses saw Taylor walk into Wright's home on Bundy Avenue in Flint that day and immediately heard gun shots inside the home, according to testimony at the trial and police reports.
One of the witnesses hid behind a tree and saw Taylor leave the home with a gun in his hand, trying to get it unjammed, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
That witness then saw Taylor go back inside the home and heard more shots fired, the prosecutor's office said.
Wright was found shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene.
"I am very proud of my staff and the police for their hard work and dedication in seeing this case through to a just resolution," Prosecutor David Leyton said. "We must continue to do all we can to reduce violence in our community and see that justice is served and perpetrators are held accountable."
Taylor faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced on Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.