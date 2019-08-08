A Flint man was convicted of home invasion, domestic violence, and aggravated stalking relating to a 2016 incident.
Dmarque Dansby, 35, was charged for breaking into the home of his former girlfriend and mother of his child in the morning of May 13, 2016, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Once inside the home, Dansby began punching and choking the woman, Leyton said, adding Dansby also chased her around the house while she was holding their 1-year-old child.
The victim testified she and Dansby had separated months prior to the incident, but he had been harassing her and stalking her.
The victim also testified Dansby had been violent in the past.
Dansby faces up to 20 years in prison for the home invasion conviction when he is sentenced on Sept. 9.
