A jury convicted a Flint man of murder in a 2016 liquor store shooting.
Roger Williams was convicted of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of felony firearm, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Around 12:30 a.m. on August 5, 2016 police were sent to the Liquor Plus Mini Mart on Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint.
When they got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Corandis Jenkins dead in the parking lot. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds.
Williams was later identified as the shooter and arrested, Leyton said.
“Today’s verdict was another step in the long march against violence in that area and a continuation of our efforts to make the neighborhood safer for nearby residents,” Leyton said.
This shooting was one of several at the Liquor Plus during the summer of 2016, according to Leyton.
Williams will be sentenced February 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.