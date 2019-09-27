A Flint man has been convicted of raping his neighbor.
Marlon David Robertson, 23, was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct from an incident that happened on July 3, 2107.
Prosecutors said Robertson entered his neighbor's apartment and forced her to have sex.
Robertson and his neighbor attended a neighborhood Fourth of July party earlier in the evening, according to testimony at the trial.
The victim returned to her apartment about 5 a.m. and found Robertson standing in her room with a gun in his hand, prosecutors said.
Robertson then sexually assaulted the woman at gunpoint, according to testimony.
Robertson was previously convicted of unarmed robbery in 2012. He also has two cases pending for drug-related charges, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting and obstructing police, prosecutors said.
“This was a challenging case for a number of reasons,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said after the verdict was returned. “In the end, the jury convicted the defendant of a violent sexual assault and he will be sentenced accordingly."
Robertson faces up to 22.5 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.