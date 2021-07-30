A Flint man has been convicted by a jury of sexually assaulting three children multiple times over a period of more than a decade.
Kelvin Jones, 52, was convicted of nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13, six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13, and two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.
The investigation first began in 2004 when one of the victims told a school principal her mother’s boyfriend, Jones, had been sexually assaulting her for a long time, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Charges were initially issued against Jones, but the case was dismissed as the victim became too scared to testify, the prosecutor’s office said.
In November 2018, another victim alleged he was being assaulted by Jones who was an in-law of the victim’s family.
Flint Police began investigating and the original victim was contacted to see if she would be interested in pursuing charges at this time, which she agreed to, the prosecutor’s office said. The original victim’s sibling then reported being assaulted by Jones as well in 2004.
After the investigation, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton issued 17 charges against Jones. There was a fourth victim who declined to press charges against Jones, but did testify at the trial.
“While the wheels of justice sometimes turn slowly, they never stop turning,” Leyton said. “The verdict in this case is testimony to the fact that we will never stop seeking justice for victims in our community and we will continue to work together in close collaboration with our partners in law enforcement and child welfare to see that child predators are brought to justice and held accountable for their appalling acts.”
Jones faces a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 26.
