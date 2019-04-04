A 23-year-old Flint man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
Percy Lee Ousley was convicted of two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of thirteen, one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Ousley was living with the victim and her mother at the time of the assaults.
The girl’s mother called police after her daughter told her about Ousley touching her and showing her pornography.
“The actions of Percy Ousley are deplorable,” Leyton said, adding, “He will be spending a very long time locked up behind bars for his offensive actions.”
Ousley is set to be sentenced on May 6, 2019 and faces 25 years to life in prison.
