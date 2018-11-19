IMAGE: Deonte Dequnn Hall

Deonte Dequnn Hall was convicted of six counts, including criminal sexual conduct 1st degree

 Source: Genesee County Jail

A Mid-Michigan man has been convicted of sexually assaulting an underaged girl.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Deonte Dequnn Hall, 33, was charged and convicted of six counts, including criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, related to various acts that happened more than three years ago.

“This was a difficult case for several reasons and, I’m glad we were able to achieve justice for our young victim and to hold the perpetrator accountable for his predatory actions,” said Prosecutor Leyton after the jury returned with its verdict.

Hall faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on January 2.

