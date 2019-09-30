A jury has convicted a Flint man of shooting and killing a 16-year-old during a gun sale in 2016.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Emilio Cortes-Lloyd, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Cortes-Lloyd shot and killed Shaun Labelle on Ogemaw Avenue on December 11, 2016, according to officials.
Cortes-Lloyd and others had driven to the scene to sell Labelle a gun and when Labelle walked up to the car, Cortes-Lloyd told him to turn around. When Labelle turned around, Cortes-Lloyd shot him in the back. The group fled the scene and Cortes-Lloyd was arrested a few days later.
Cortes-Lloyd faces up to life in prison or a term-of-years when he is sentenced on October 22nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.