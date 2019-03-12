A Flint man was found guilty of all charges in a violent assault against his wife a year ago.
Robert Bernard Collins, 48, was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, assault by strangulation, attempted assault by strangulation, felony firearm, and domestic violence.
The charges stemmed from an incident that happened at the couple's Flint home on March 11, 2018.
Collins and his wife were packing after being evicted from their home when they got into a heated argument, according to evidence at the trial.
Collins began punching his wife in the face and then swinging a box cutter at her face and cutting her once in the chest, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
Collins then grabbed an extension cord and wrapped it around his wife's neck and strangled her as she fought him off, the prosecutor's office said, adding Collins also used a lighter to try to set his wife's clothes on fire and threatened to kill her.
He also prevented her from getting away several times and sexually assaulted her in the bedroom, the prosecutor's office said.
The victim was able to grab the car keys after Collins fell asleep and drove herself to Hurley Medical Center for treatment, the prosecutor's office said.
"This was an absolutely horrific assault," Prosecutor David Leyton said. "My heart goes out to the victim and I hope she can find healing and proper closure."
Collins was previously convicted of raping a neighbor in 1991 and served 23 years in prison for that crime.
"In the end, justice has been served and Robert Collins will not be free to commit such reprehensible acts of violence on others ever again," Leyton said.
Collins' sentencing is scheduled for April 12. He faces up to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.