An 82-year-old Flint man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on north Dort Highway at Pierson Road.
Police report that at about 8:30 a.m. Richard Brewster Smith was traveling north on Dort Highway and made a left turn onto westbound Pierson Road.
His vehicle was struck by another vehicle headed south on north Dort Highway.
Smith was transported to Hurley Medical Center with multiple severe injuries and later died.
The investigation continues into the crash, and police are unsure yet whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information on this crash should contact Officer Justin McLeod at the Flint Police Department at (810) 235-6811.
