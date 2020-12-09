A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Flint.
On Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m., the First District Investigative Response Team was sent to help the Third District Special Investigation Section at an officer-involved shooting in Flint.
According to the preliminary investigation, MSP’s Emergency Support Team and Canine Team members were trying to arrest a 44-year-old Flint man at 1824 Willow Brook Circle for a homicide that happened earlier in the day.
Authorities entered the residence where MSP members encountered the man, who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
MSP said law enforcement officials fired multiple rounds to eliminate the threat.
The man was struck multiple times, was secured, and taken to Flint Hurley Hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries.
