Flint Township Police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a popular area motel.
On Friday, Nov. 29 about 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn located at 3219 Miller Road for reports of a shooting.
Police said when officers arrived they located a 23-year-old Flint male that had been shot one time while in the parking lot.
The male was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.
Police said investigators soon developed a person of interest and he was arrested shortly after.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
