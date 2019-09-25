A Flint man is expected to make a full recovery after his truck collapsed on him while working in his driveway.
“I was scared, I prayed, and I prayed, I’ve never prayed so hard,” said daughter Kayla Buscher.
Buscher said a daughter’s worst nightmare is hearing that she almost lost her father.
“She said they found him pinned under a truck. As soon as I heard that, I dropped everything,” Buscher said.
Sean Buscher was working on his vehicle in the driveway when it suddenly collapsed while he was underneath it. His daughter said she thought the worse when she got the news.
“The first thing I thought was that he was dead,” Buscher said.
No one was home when the incident happened but his neighbors across the street heard screams and jumped into action.
Sean suffered four broken ribs and a fractured collarbone. It could’ve been worse if neighbors hadn’t rushed over to help.
“We heard a loud scream, Brad came out running first,” said neighbor Benny Garza.
Garza and his neighbor Brad tired lifting the car off of him.
“My neighbor was under there screaming for help and he wanted us to lift the truck up to get it off of him, but we couldn’t do it,” Garza said.
Garza’s wife immediately called 911 and they stayed by his side until help arrived.
“So we just kept him calm and the first trucks came and used the jaws of life to lift it off and we got him out if there and thank God he was alive,” Garza said.
The outcome would have been much different if the vigilant neighbors weren’t around.
“Neighbors take care of neighbors and we just help out each other,” Garza said.
“I’ve never been so grateful to have good neighbors around me, makes me feel like I don’t want to move anywhere else, honestly,” Buscher said.
Buscher said her dad is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.
