A Flint man is facing up to 30 years in prison for human trafficking.
Darryl Allen Miller, 31, was convicted of human trafficking involving kidnapping, one felony prostitution charge, and a related drug delivery charge, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.
Miller pleaded no contest to human trafficking.
A joint investigation by the FBI, Michigan State Police, and Flint Police Department revealed Miller orchestrated a sex trafficking operation out of a home on Mandeville Street in Flint in 2015, the prosecutor's office said.
The evidence revealed sexual exploitation and violent physical abuse of at least five women who were forced into prostitution to pay off drug debts.
The women were given heroin, cocaine, and prescription drugs, and endured physical assaults and intimidation while being forced into commercialized sex acts, the prosecutor's office said.
“Human trafficking is a cruel reality we face not only in Flint and Genesee County but in many other communities in Michigan, throughout the United States, and around the world,” Prosecutor David Leyton said. “In recent years, human trafficking has really become a front burner issue and we are doing all we can to rid it from our communities.”
The sex trafficking was revealed when the Flint Police Department found multiple women being held in the home while conducting a search warrant for drug trafficking, the prosecutor's office said.
As part of the plea agreement, Miller faces a minimum of 13 years and up to 30 years in prison.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.
Miller's brother Chavez Miller is facing related charges.
