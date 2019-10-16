A Flint man is facing charges with assault after a man was punched during a weigh-in event involving Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin.
The assault happened on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Dort Federal Event Center.
Artis Jacquel Mack, 28, is accused of punching Habazin's trainer, James Ali Bashir.
Bashir had to have surgery for the injuries he sustained in the assault.
Mack is being charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Mack was seen running from the event center building by an on-duty officer who told police he fit the description of the person being described for the attack, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said citing an investigative report from the Flint Police Department.
That officer followed Mack to a nearby neighborhood where he was arrested.
Mack faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
The scheduled fight between Shields and Habazin was cancelled because of the incident.
