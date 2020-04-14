A 27-year-old Flint man is facing a murder charge, and several other felonies, in the death of one of his relatives.
The man, whose name is being withheld pending arraignment, is facing seven felony counts including second-degree murder after his relative was shot and killed just after midnight on April 10.
Police were called to a home on Cherokee Avenue in Flint for a report of a homicide.
When officers arrived, they found Sheletha Furleases Graves lying on the living room couch with an apparent gunshot wound to her head, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two of her relatives were detained at the scene. One of them was arrested and taken into custody at the Genesee County Jail.
During the morning of April 12, the suspect gave a fired cartridge casing - which he had passed while going to the bathroom in the jail - to a jail guard, Leyton said.
The suspect is facing the following charges: second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police, and three related counts of felony firearm.
