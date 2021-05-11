A local man was ordered to pay more than $15,000 to the UIA after he said someone used his name and social security number to receive benefits.
For almost a year Antonio Halbert said he has been fighting to get his life back on track.
"$17,440 to the unemployment agency," Halbert said.
Halbert claims a fraudster used his name and social security number to receive benefits. He said his UIA benefits even got cut off last May after Halbert’s said he was collecting for just a few months into the pandemic.
“It makes me feel like I'm not important enough," Halbert said.
Halbert said he has verified his identity and sent in all the paperwork to clear his name. He is hoping to receive some benefits he says he's owed.
"In November and said they will straighten it out. They were going to give me my back pay and stuff and I didn't get it. They kept saying someone did fraud in my name and I knew somebody had done it because I didn't get the money," Halbert said.
Even as of today, Halbert said he called and the UIA said they would remove the restitution charge from his account. Yet he said it is still there.
"It's a 50-50 chance. That's going to happen until I see it, I won't believe it," Halbert said.
TV5 has reached out to the UIA but they have not returned our calls about this story. They did say in the past that if you are a victim of fraud to protest it online right away by complete the statement of identity theft (form 6349).
Halbert said he's tried everything to get this corrected.
"I'm serious about getting my life back on track without the possibility of having to pay $17,440 for some I didn't get," Halbert said.
