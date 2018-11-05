The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) revoked the insurance license of Dillen Leonard of Flint, Michigan, and ordered him to pay a fine of $25,000 for selling fraudulent auto insurance certificates.
DIFS’ staff responded to a complaint against Leonard alleging that he was preparing, issuing, and delivering fake insurance certificates to customers at the agency where he was employed, located in Flint, Michigan.
DIFS’ investigation revealed that Leonard delivered fake certificates of insurance to at least 29 individuals. Each certificate was produced at the agency he worked for, on a document formatted to look like a legitimate insurance certificate with a false inception date and false expiration date. DIFS also found that each customer knowingly bought fake insurance from Leonard to register a vehicle with the Michigan Secretary of State.
“Insurance fraud is a serious crime,” said DIFS Director Patrick McPharlin. “The Department is committed to investigating alleged fraudulent activity and will use every available resource to reduce illegal activities that unnecessarily increase the cost of insurance in Michigan.”
This case has been referred to the DIFS’ Anti-Fraud Unit for further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.