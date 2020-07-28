One person was killed a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Grand Blanc Township.
Grand Blanc Township Police Officers were called to the 2300 block of East Hill Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a personal injury crash.
When officers got to the scene, they found one the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle.
Lifesaving efforts were made but the 70-year-old Flint man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
The man’s 1948 Plymouth didn’t have seatbelts.
The other vehicle, a pickup truck was driven by a 41-year-old Grand Blanc Township man.
Preliminary investigations found the Plymouth driver was headed westbound on East Hill when he slowed down to turn right into a business. The pickup truck driver struck the Plymouth from behind, according to officers.
The crash caused the Plymouth to spin, a side door of the vehicle opened, and the driver was ejected.
The investigation is on going and anyone with information is asked to call (810) 424-2611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.