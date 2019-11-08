A Mid-Michigan man is dead, and another person was hurt after a crash on icy roads.
Responders with the North Oakland County Fire Authority were called to Hickory Ridge Road in Oakland County’s Rose Township at around 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 7.
North Oakland County Fire Authority Chief Jeremy Lintz said a Malibu, driven by a 41-year-old man from Flint, lost control on the icy roadway and hit a Buick head-on that was heading in the opposite direction.
Both victims had to be rescued from their vehicles using the Jaws of Life.
The Flint man was taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old woman from Fenton was also taken to the hospital. Her condition is unclear.
Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.