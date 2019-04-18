A Flint man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting.
It happened on Wednesday, April 17 at 9:05 p.m. in Jackson County’s Summit Township.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 1300 block of Westland Drive for a domestic dispute.
While deputies tried to find the suspect, deputies said a 34-year-old man from Flint opened fire.
One deputy was hit multiple times, and deputies returned fire, hitting and killing the man, officials report.
His name has not been released.
The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation.
