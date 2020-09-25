A Flint man has died in a rollover crash on I-75.
Michigan State Police from the Detroit post said that at around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 troopers were called to I-75 near Grange Hall after the vehicle rolled over.
Troopers say that they believe the Flint man was southbound when he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll, and the victim being thrown from the vehicle.
His body was found around 40 yards away from where the vehicle came to rest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Excessive speed and no seatbelts are factors in the crash, according to troopers.
