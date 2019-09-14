A Flint man has been killed following a shooting outside of his home.
On Friday, Sept. 13 at about 11:36 p.m. Flint Police responded to a report of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found an adult black male sitting inside his car in his driveway with a gunshot wound. Police said the man’s home was also struck by gunfire.
At this time police do not have any suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det./Sgt. Dave VanSingel at 810-237-6496. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245.
