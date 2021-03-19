A former Flint insurance agent received two years of probation for allegedly selling fraudulent automobile insurance certificates to his clients.
Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services made the announcement on Friday, March 19.
Dillen Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty in early February to four counts of insurance fraud, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He allegedly offered or sold customers fraudulent certificates of insurance that appeared to be legitimate and knew the documents were being presented to the Secretary of State as proof of insurance, the Attorney General’s Office said, adding there were at least 30 fraudulent certificates sold by Leonard.
“There is no shortage of bad actors seeking to take advantage of Michigan taxpayers, and my office stands ready to hold those who break our laws accountable,” Nessel said. "I am grateful for the continued collaboration with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services and their shared commitment to protect Michiganders.”
“Working with the Attorney General to prevent auto insurance fraud and ridding the insurance industry of criminals like Mr. Leonard are among our top priorities,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS easily and, in most cases, anonymously, so we strongly encourage consumers to speak up if they see something suspicious.”
