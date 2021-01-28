Signs, hugs and love were all a part of Michael Thompson’s release from prison on the morning of Jan. 28.
“It feels good. It feels really good. I wasn't expecting all of this. This is beautiful," Thompson said.
A beautiful moment for a grandfather given a second chance.
"I can't believe this day came. I'm grateful and I'm blessed," said Rashawanda Littles, Thompson’s daughter.
Littles was blessed to see her father, who'd been locked behind prison walls for nearly 25 years. If not for a commutation from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it would be at least 2038 before his potential parole.
"The lord seen fit. He's seen that my dad deserves a second chance," Littles said.
Thompson was serving a 40 to 60-year sentence for selling three pounds of marijuana and owning guns in 1996.
Thompson had sold three pounds of marijuana to an undercover informant. Police raided his home and found drugs and guns. He had prior drug charges, so Michigan's habitual offender law stacked against him.
Now-retired Judge Judith Fullerton handed down Thompson's sentence.
"At one time, I didn't think I would ever get out," Thompson said.
In August, Thompson had contracted COVID-19. The grandfather has diabetes and other underlying health conditions but survived and saw his commutation finally handed down in December.
On Jan. 28, at the crack of dawn, the prison doors squeaked open.
Thompson hugged his daughters and supporters and said he's got work to do to help other non-violent offenders, like himself.
"It's not just about me. It's about thousands of guys that need help" Thompson said.
Thompson is spending time with family, working on prison reform and of course - a fish dinner.
