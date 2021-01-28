A Flint man who was granted clemency has been released from prison after he was sentenced to 40 to 60 years for selling weed and owning guns.
Rashawnda Littles waited decades for a chance to hug her father, 69-year-old Michael Thompson.
Thompson was released from prison at 4 a.m. on Jan. 28.
“I can’t believe this day came. I’m grateful and I’m blessed,” Littles said. “The lord seen fit. He’s seen that my dad deserves a second chance.”
Thompson had been behind prison walls for nearly 25 years.
His daughter Princess was only three when he was sentenced to 40 to 60 years for selling three pounds of marijuana and owning guns in the mid-90s.
“That’s why I have her here with me to experience this beautiful day of seeing our father walk out that door. I wanted her to be able to remember this,” Littles said.
Thompson was met with hugs, a sign from his little granddaughter, and people who’ve fought to get the non-violent offender out of prison.
His sentence was finally commuted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month.
“It feels good. It feels really good. I wasn’t expecting all of this. This is beautiful,” Thompson said.
Thursday was a beautiful day for Thompson, but it’s only the beginning. He has big plans to help inmates and troubled youth.
“I’m happy that I’m free. But there’s so much work to be done on the prison reform. They need to stop talking about it and start doing something,” Thompson said.
He said for the past two months behind bars, he had been washing his clothes in his toilet.
“I had two choices, either send them over to where the guys have all the flus and bad things going on with them, or wash them myself,” he said.
It’s just one example this grandfather endured. He hopes his case brings to light other non-violent offenders and gives them a second chance too.
“It’s not just about me. It’s about thousands of guys that need help,” Thompson said.
He hopes to bring that help, but he also has other big plans in the works.
“He’s still on parole so we’ll be trying to restore his entire freedom. We’re not done yet. And I think he’s gonna be celebrating with his friends and family and trying to enjoy some of the things he’s been denied during his incarceration,” said Kimberly Kendall Corall, Thompson’s attorney.
After Thompson’s release, members of the Last Prisoner Project and other advocates for Thompson surprised him with a check for $15,000 to go toward a new home.
On his first day of freedom, Thompson said he enjoyed something we all take for granted – a traditional breakfast.
“Sausage, egg and cheese,” he said. “Hey, you know after eating what I’ve been eating for all these years, that right there was something special, you know.”
Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Thompson’s release:
"Mr. Thompson’s release from prison was long overdue, and I trust his debt to society has been paid in full. While he was rightfully convicted of criminal acts many years ago, the sentence he served was severe and based on laws from a different era. As our legal system has since been reformed, prolonging Mr. Thompson’s time in prison any longer would have been unjust. Our criminal justice system, while not perfect, continues to evolve toward something better. Mr. Thompson is not only a product of that evolution, but a person who has served the punishment for his actions and he has the right to begin living his life as a free man."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.