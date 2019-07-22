A Mid-Michigan man is terrified after his home was sprayed with gunfire.
“They came by and shot up my house and probably about 40 or 50 rounds I’m not sure exactly how many,” said David Wright.
Wright is nervous and afraid.
He said his Flint home was recently sprayed by gun fire, forcing him to leave with no where to go.
The Flint Police Department said is conducting a home invasion investigation at Wright's house.
He believes he was the intended target after he denied to pay local gang members for protection.
“But I live alone and I’m a senior citizen. They offered to give me protection and when I refuse the protection then it wasn’t long after that, that my house was shot up,” Wright said.
Wright said he inherited his home on Oklahoma Avenue and was in the middle of renovations.
“If you had been in the bedroom, the living room, the kitchen, if you would’ve been anywhere laying down or standing up, chances are you would’ve been hit,” said James Little, a family member of Wright’s.
Fortunately, Wright was not hit and said he was able to call the police but said he’s too upset to return and likely will walk away from his home.
He said for now he’ll be sleeping on another family members floor until he can find another place to live.
“I feel like there’s no police protection. I really do. I feel like they just don’t have time for things that are happening like this,” Wright said.
