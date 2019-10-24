A Flint man is demanding action after living next to a rundown property for years.
Residents say the abandoned home is more than just an eye sore, it's a danger to the public.
House is on the list of 1,225 to be torn down but there just isn’t money for it.
"I want the land bank to come tear this house down so it doesn’t affect my house and I don’t see people running in and out of it,” said Alander Baldwin. “I had to put boards up to keep them out because they’re tearing them down all the time."
Baldwin is fed up with the disaster sitting next to his house. An abandoned property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.
It seems to be just rotting away.
"There are all kinds of animals, skunks, raccoons, possums, squirrels everything,” he said. “I have to fight that, and I have to fight the grass and everything over there to make it stop coming over to mine."
The house is located on Holbrook Avenue in Flint.
Over the years Baldwin says it's been one issue after another.
He says it's a haven for drug users and illegal dumpers. Mattresses, tires and trash line the backyard.
Baldwin said one year a tree from the property fell on his house and last Halloween someone was shooting fireworks at the property.
“I’m afraid they’re going to set it on fire,” he said. “I can’t afford to put mine up for sale. Last Halloween, I had to spray down my house because people were putting firecrackers on that house.
Baldwin said been trying to get this house torn down for over a decade.
TV5 reached out to the Genesee County land bank to ask the tough questions.
They said the house is on a list of 1,200 homes set for demolition but right now they say they are out of funding.
Baldwin said he's so frustrated, he wishes he could move but he doesn't have very many options.
“I can’t afford to move out of here,” he said. “This is all I got, I’m all alone.”
