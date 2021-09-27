A Flint man who pleaded guilty in connection with the deaths of two men found floating in the Flint River has been sentenced.
Cheveyo Molina, 19, was sentenced by Judge Celeste Bell to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison with 1,166 days served as credit. He’s been ordered to pay $266 in costs and fees.
Molina reached a plea deal with prosecutors in July 2019 to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and felony firearm. As part of the plea, prosecutors dropped Molina’s second homicide charge, according to court records. He was originally facing two counts of first-degree murder and felony firearms.
Molina agreed to testify against his co-defendants, Robert Lee Wheeler and Melinda Kelly. Wheeler was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and felony firearms. Kelly has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.
Wheeler pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree homicide and in turn, his remaining charges were dismissed. With the plea agreement, he’ll receive a minimum 23.5-year sentence. Kelly will be back in court on Feb. 2 for a jury trial.
In July 2018, the bodies of 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks and 24-year-old Rodney Harden Jr. were found floating under a door in the Flint River by a fisherman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.