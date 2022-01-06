A Flint man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in a deadly armed robbery of more than 100 kilograms of marijuana from a Sanilac County Home.
Justin Cooper, 30, was sentenced by United States District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis after pleading guilty in August of 2021.
Multiple times before Nov. 19, 2017, Cooper and other conspirators drove to a home in Sanilac County and attempted to break into a building to on the property to steal 100 kilograms of marijuana according to court documents.
They later intended to distribute the stolen marijuana. After the attempts failed, Copper and other conspirators planned to take the marijuana during an armed robbery by force.
Cooper and the co-conspirators met in Flint on Nov. 18, 2017 and continuing into Nov. 19, 2017 to plan the robbery. Some of them provided firearms to use during the robbery.
Cooper and other members stopped at a gas station in Flint to get gas and other items to be used in the robbery. While at the gas station, Copper bought two boxes of leaf bags to be used to carry the marijuana away, according to the Department of Justice.
When they left the gas station, they drove to Sanilac County. They covered their faces and put gloves on while others brandished guns as they approached the front door.
The group kicked in the door and others discharged their firearms. One resident was shot in the leg while exchanging gunfire, according to the DOJ.
One of the residents shot two of the intruders and both died from the injuries. Cooper and the rest of the group left the scene and drove away.
“Combatting violent crime is a top priority for the Department of Justice and for our office. This deadly attempted robbery left one resident injured and two of the intruder’s dead, and our office is pleased that this sentence reflects our commitment to combat violent crime. I commend the efforts of our local and federal law enforcement partners in bringing those involved to justice. The U.S. Attorney’s office will work aggressively to protect the citizens of Sanilac County and across the Eastern District of Michigan”, said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.
Cooper was sentenced to 84 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, followed by another consecutive sentence of 10 years for aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm, according to the DOJ.
The judge also sentenced him to a four-year supervised release after his release. John C. Williams and Paul M. Drinkwine, two of Cooper’s conspirators, plead guilty and will be sentenced in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.