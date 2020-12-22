A Flint man was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for selling three pounds of marijuana and possessing firearms when he wasn’t allowed to will soon go free.
Michael Thompson, 69, has served nearly 25 years. He was due to get out in 2038 and would be approaching 90.
The non-violent offender applied for a commutation three times over the decades and was denied.
“I can’t die in here. For what? Some marijuana and guns in a locked closet,” Thompson previously told TV5.
TV5 asked him about the potential for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to commute his sentence.
“I’d thank God. I’d raise both my hands up and thank God,” Thompson said.
Today, Dec. 22, Thompson finally sang those praises. Whitmer commuted his sentence and he is about to be a free man.
“He was shocked and then tears. And then he just spent some time reflecting on what a long journey it’s been. Twenty-four years incarcerated. It’s almost hard to believe. He had to pinch himself,” said Kimberly Kendall Corral, Thompson’s attorney.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is Thompson’s nephew.
“I’m just so happy and excited for him,” Neeley said.
He said he can’t wait to see his uncle again and spend some time with family.
“Now he can come home and spend the rest of his days with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” Neeley said.
“Gov. Whitmer said it’s a huge step to correcting an injustice, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” Corral said.
Corral said the most shocking thing about the case is Thompson’s harsh sentencing is still possible today because of Michigan’s habitual offender law.
“The need to improve the system so it can correct itself without this tremendous expense of resources,” Corral said.
Thompson plans to advocate for prison reform when he is released. He also plans to spend time with his family in Flint.
