A Flint man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of murder in a 2016 liquor store shooting.
In January of 2020, Roger Williams was convicted of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of felony firearm.
The conviction stemmed from an incident at the Liquor Plus Mini Mart on Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint on Aug. 5, 2016.
When police responded to the scene, they found 27-year-old Corandis Jenkins dead in the parking lot. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds.
Williams was later identified as the shooter and arrested.
On Feb. 25, 2020, Williams was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years in prison with credit for 563 days served.
