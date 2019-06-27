A judge in Genesee County 7th Circuit Court sentenced 25-year-old Allen Deandre Brown to 22 to 45 years in prison Thursday.
Brown pleaded no contest on June 3rd to second degree murder in the November 2017 fatal shooting outside a West Court Street gas station.
Judge F. Kay Behm accepted the no contest plea along with guilty pleas to four other charges, reducing a first-degree murder charge. Brown was also sentenced to concurrent terms of up to five years for weapons possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
The judge sentenced Brown to serve consecutive two-year terms for his guilty pleas on two felony firearms charges. His sentence was enhanced as a third habitual offender.
Brown was previously convicted in 2015 on drug and weapons charges.
