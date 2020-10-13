A Mid-Michigan man has now spent more than two decades in prison for non-violent crimes.
The state attorney general, local prosecutors, and politicians all support his release.
Michael Thompson sold three pounds of marijuana in the 90s and when authorities raided his home, they found guns.
For that, he was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison.
Thompson has been locked up since 1996.
“It’s been a quarter of a century for marijuana,” said Kimberly Kendall Corral, Thompson’s attorney.
The Flint man is now 69-years-old and recovering from COVID-19 he contracted in prison.
“He had severe symptoms and was hospitalized. He is slowly recovering,” Corral said.
He is also awaiting any movement in his case.
“It’s absurd we would spend another dime of taxpayer money to incarcerate Michael Thompson. He’s the longest serving non-violent offender and he has the support of the top law enforcement officer in the state,” Corral said.
Attorney General Dana Nessel joined Thompson’s cause back in early August by writing a letter to expedite his clemency.
“I’ve never seen that kind of sentence associated with a marijuana and minor weapons offense,” Nessel previously told TV5. “I think he deserves to be out of prison, and he deserves to be released. And I truly trust Gov. Whitmer to do the right thing in his case.”
The problem is Thompson’s case still has not reached Whitmer.
“I’ve never seen a case where the attorney general and the local prosecutor, political leaders at county levels all joined in his request and yet we can’t get any forward movement,” Corral said.
Corral said Thompson finally had a preliminary meeting with the board and was awaiting a vote to have a public hearing. They expected it to come down Sept. 25.
“And it’s our understanding that hasn’t happened. We remain in the dark about what the next steps are,” Corral said. “It’s incredibly frustrating.”
She hopes to hear something from the parole board soon.
